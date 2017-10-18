ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Lauren Williamson

Senior

Lauren Williamson, daughter of Jim and Shanera Williamson, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the varsity girls volleyball team.

She plays the position of libero for the team, which makes her responsible for replacing any of the members who occupy the back row.

One of her biggest highlights from this season so far was at a recent game against Baylor. She said it is the first time their team has ever beaten Baylor and that she had several digs and serve receive passes. The entire team played a great game.

Williamson got her start in the sport in sixth grade. She said she decided to try out on a whim and ended up loving it, so she decided to stick with it.

Her favorite part of the game is its defensive aspect.

“There’s no greater feeling than surprising the other team by digging their hard hit,” she said.

When asked what inspires her to train and compete, she said it is her desire to see herself grow and become better.

“I love being able to get to a ball that I wouldn’t have before or getting to a fifth set and not being tired. I also just love when I can surprise myself with my best effort,” Williamson said.

Her biggest role model and inspiration is her older sister, Kayla. She said that Kayla, who is only two years her senior, is intentional in everything that she does and always in the pursuit of excellence and she really admires those attributes.

Outside of volleyball, she enjoys being a part of the Student Leadership Team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honors Society. She also performs with Milele Academy in competitive dance and has for two years now.

Although she is still undecided on where she will attend college, she is excited to start that part of her journey.