ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Airin Spell

Senior

Airin Spell, son of Jesse and Kim Spell, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the varsity football team.

He plays the position of defensive tackle for the team.

Spell started playing football when he was really young, after talking about it with his father, Jesse, who also played.

“He likes to say that I’m exactly like him… we played the same positions,” he said of his father.

Spell said that around eighth grade is when he knew he wanted to take it more seriously and even started looking ahead to playing in college.

Two of the biggest lessons he has learned since starting his football career are the amount of toughness needed to be great and how to put the team before yourself.

When asked what inspires him to train and compete, he said, “The love for the game and wanting to play in college.”

One of his biggest role models is his coach, Coach Wells.

“He had an NFL career. He doesn’t fit the average criteria of just being a massive guy, he’s similar to me. He is someone I kind of look up to cause he kind of went through that whole ‘you’re not tall enough’ thing,” Spell said.

Wells played for The University of Tennessee in college and then went on to play for the Packers and the Rams.

Outside of football, Spell enjoys competing in wrestling and track for BA.

After graduating, he would like to go on to play college football. He hopes to attend Western Kentucky University, The University of Tennessee at Knoxville or Missouri University.