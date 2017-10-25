ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Darryn Hammond

Senior

Darryn Hammond, daughter of Robin Hammond, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the varsity girls soccer team

She plays the defensive positions of outside back and center back.

She started playing soccer when she was three years old.

“It’s been a part of my life ever since I was young and it would be weird if it wasn’t…. it’s second nature,” Hammond said. “Whenever I’m having a bad day or something happened, I can always come back to soccer.”

One of the most important highlights to Hammond since playing for Brentwood Academy was at a game against Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

She said that there was a really bad storm on game day, so they had to postpone a few hours. Once the weather cleared, she said they warmed up really fast and promptly began the game, however, Hammond was not feeling her best.

“I remember I got sick that game… at half time I felt dizzy, lightheaded… one of our coaches gave me a pep talk. I thought I was done, I just wanted to be out of the game, I thought I was letting my team down,” she said. “He said it was all mental. He just showed me how strong your mind is… I went back in and I played one of the best games of the year… It was cool to see.”

When asked what inspires her to train and compete, she surprisingly said she’s not a super competitive person by nature. However, she said her love of soccer has always been there and “that’s where the passion comes from.”

Her biggest inspiration and role model is her mother, Robin.

“She’s the strongest woman I know. She’s the one that pushes me and encourages me and tells me right from wrong. She’s always been there for me. She’s great and I don’t tell her that enough, but I should… I don’t know where I would be without her,” Hammond said.

She describes herself as happy, athletic and artistic.

After graduating, she plans to attend college to pursue a degree in Fashion and Design or Fashion and Merchandising. She also plans to continue playing soccer in college.