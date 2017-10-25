ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Eddie Lunn

Junior

Eddie Lunn, son of Eddie and Jordan Lunn, is a junior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the cross country and track teams.

He has been running track since sixth grade and added cross country to the mix in seventh grade after discovering football was not his ideal sport.

Last year, he achieved two personal records with a mile time of 4:32 and a 16:38 in a 5K at the Nike Regional.

One of the biggest lessons Lunn has learned during his time running cross country is the importance of a strong work ethic.

“It’s definitely a sport that will teach you the importance of hard work. You can’t just show up and run, you have to put in hard work,” he said.

When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing, he said it is all due to his teammates. “Seeing how they work really pushes me,” he said.

His father, Eddie, is one of his biggest role models.

“I’ve always looked up to him… for the longest time I thought he was perfect. He’s been great,” Lunn said.

He describes himself as lighthearted, excited and energetic.

Outside of school, one of his favorite hobbies is dressing nice and being in style. “Of course, you caught me on a day I’m wearing sweatpants,” he said jokingly.

After finishing at BA, he hopes to attend Baylor University and run for the cross country and track teams there. He would like to pursue a degree in business or real estate management.