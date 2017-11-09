ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Luke Knox

Senior

Luke Knox, son of David and Rachel Knox, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the varsity football team.

He plays the positions of outside linebacker and tight end for the team.

Knox said one of his fondest memories on the team has been winning state championships, several of them actually.

Knox started playing when he was in the fifth grade and has loved the game ever since. He said one of his favorite parts of the game is the team aspect.

“I grew so close with my teammates; spending countless hours practicing really makes it a brotherhood,” he said.

One of the biggest lessons he has learned in his time playing football is the value of hardwork.

“I’ve learned that life is like football, and that one must have a hard work ethic in order to achieve what they want,” he said. “Nothing comes free or easy.”

When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I am inspired to train because I want to be the best player I can be and used all the talent God has given me.”

Two of his biggest role models are his father, David, and older brother, Dawson. Dawson plays football for the University of Mississippi. “Both are godly men and know how to achieve their goals,” Knox said.

Outside of football, Knox also enjoys being a part of the track team and fishing.

“I love spending my weekends on the Harpeth River fishing for smallmouth bass,” he said, adding that many of his friends share that similar passion.

After graduating from BA, he plans to go to college and play football at the next level. He plans on pursuing a degree in business.