ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Ellie Pedersen

Ellie Pedersen, daughter of Caroline Pedersen, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the varsity girls volleyball team.

She plays the position of middle blocker for the team.

Of her accomplishments, she said one of the best was defeating Baylor in their last region game. She said Baylor is the team to beat every single year and most years, they have lost. She felt overwhelmed and so excited to be a part of that win, she said.

Pedersen started playing volleyball at the age of eight when she enrolled at a St. Cecilia camp. She said she immediately loved it and has been playing ever since.

One of the things she loves most about the sport is the ability it has to take away her stress. She also really enjoys the accomplishment she feels after she stuff blocks a ball or hits one straight down.

“There is no better feeling than making that perfect ball to hand contact,” Pedersen said.

When asked what she has taken away from playing volleyball she said, “That I have to work in all that I do. Even when things are looking bad, persevere and things get better. Just keep your head held high.”

One of her biggest role models is Kerri Walsh, a USA Pro Beach Volleyball player. Pedersen said Walsh is “really humble” and that her gold medal is a real inspiration. Pedersen also plays beach volleyball when she is not busy with the school team and said that is a main reason she admires her so deeply.

Outside of volleyball, she enjoys being a part of National Honor Society, Spanish Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also loves art, specifically, painting landscapes.

After graduating, she has a few ideas for where she would like to go to college including: Hendrix College, Sewanee University, Lee University and Abilene Christian University. Wherever she ends up going, she plans to further her volleyball career.