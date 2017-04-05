ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Daniel King

Sophomore / Swimming

Sophomore Daniel King, son of LaDonna and Ken King, is a member of the Brentwood Academy Swim team.

King began swimming competitively with a neighborhood league when he was 8 years old. His parents encouraged him in the sport and he found it to be a fun activity that held his interest. Today, his best stroke is the breast stroke. During the state competition a couple of weeks ago, King bested his own times in both the 200 IM and the 500 freestyle.

This year was King’s second trip to the State Tournament after qualifying his freshman year. At the beginning of the year, he re-evaluated his swimming goals and, this year, his hard work paid off. It was exciting for him to be a part of the team and to gain more experience from the Tournament settings.

King loves the team aspect of swimming. Although swimming is really an individual against other individuals, everyone on the team shares in that kind of competition. He loves the way his teammates want the best for him and each other. They are encouraging and supportive in many ways and help to push and inspire him in and out of the pool.

From swimming, King has learned that not everything comes easily, but with endurance and determination he is able to push himself to achieve better results.

In addition to swimming for the Brentwood Academy team, King is a year-round swimmer with Excel Aquatics. Swimming year-round puts a strain on every swimmer’s schedule. King has learned to manage his time and to get things done as soon as he can. He tries to do all of his home work in study hall and to always keep in mind what he needs to get done.

King attends Brentwood Baptist Church and enjoys hanging out with friends.

King would like to continue swimming in the future. When it comes to deciding colleges and career paths, he still has plenty of time to explore his options between now and graduation in a couple of years.