ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Maddy Williams

Senior

Maddy Williams, daughter of Brionne Williams, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the girls volleyball team.

She plays the position of left side hitter for the team, but also fills other roles when needed.

Of the teams accomplishments, she said that beating Baylor at home was by far her favorite. Baylor is Brentwood Academy’s biggest rival and in the past, these matches have ended in BA’s defeat. However, this time, that was not the case. Williams said that her fear turned to excitement when she realized they were going to win.

She started playing volleyball at the age of nine. She said she was the type of kid that loved all sports and really had to narrow in on one that she wanted to perfect. After a few years of playing in rec leagues, she moved onto club teams, such as Club West and Alliance.

One of her favorite things about the sport is the competitive, yet fun aspects that it provides. She also said teamwork is very important to her makes her love the game even more.

She has learned a lot from the game, but specifically, she said perseverance, leadership and patience are at the forefront.

One of her biggest role models is Hailey Washington, a volleyball player at Penn State. She said she admires her for how humble and inspiring she is.

Outside of volleyball, Williams loves singing, dancing and cooking. Her favorite things to cook are omelets.

After finishing at BA, she plans to go to college and pursue a degree in psychology.