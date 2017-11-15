ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Jordan McCoy

Senior

Jordan McCoy, son of Larry and Sharita McCoy, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the varsity football team.

Of the many accomplishments the team has made, McCoy said winning the State Championship twice is most memorable to him.

He started playing at the young age of seven. He said he always knew he wanted to play and it was just a matter of time before he started. His father also played football and he remembers it always being in the family.

McCoy said he really values the relationships and memories he makes through the sport. He said doing two-a-days really bonds the team together and he loves that.

Throughout his time playing, he said that he has learned how to sacrifice time and have better time management.

When asked what inspires him to train and compete he said, “I just want to be the best person I can be and I hate letting the people around me down.”

One of his biggest role models is his father, Larry. He said he really admires his father because he always tries to do the right thing.

Outside of football, McCoy is also a member of the wrestling team and track and field. He competes in shot put and discus. He also enjoys hanging out with friends and playing video games.

After graduating from BA, the plans to go a Division I college to play football and pursue a career in orthodontia.