Athlete of the Week : Brentwood Academy

Sarah-Catherine Martin

Senior / Softball

Senior Sarah-Catherine Martin, daughter of Erin and Marshall Martin, was a catcher for the Brentwood Academy softball team.

Martin was seven years old when she started playing softball for a recreational team. Her Mom, Dad and Grandfather all have coached one or more of her teams and helped her every step of her journey. She began playing year-round in 5th grade with the Music City Mustangs Fastpitch Organization and stopped in 11th grade to allow herself more time for her senior year.

At Brentwood Academy, she was a 4-year starter and maintained .342 batting average and a .985 fielding percentile. In May, she was named an All-Academic by the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association for success in her sport while maintaining higher than a 3.50 grade point average.

Martin loves the friends and teammates she has as a result of playing year-round for 10 years.

Being surrounded by other great athletes that she considers incredible friends inspired her to train and become the best she could be. In addition to teaching her how to compete on and off the field, softball taught her leadership skills that she will use throughout her career and life.

At Brentwood Academy, Martin was also a 4-year letterman and team captain for the Varsity Swim team and a member of the Varsity Soccer team. She was a member of the 2014 State Soccer team. She was also involved with YoungLife, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and a member of the Homecoming and Prom Committees.

Martin’s Dad, Marshall Martin, is her greatest role model because “he is very dedicated in everything he does.” Martin’s relationship with her Dad was made even better by the years he dedicated to coaching her teams.

Outside of school, Martin is an officer with Sisterhood in Philanthropy (SAP), a sorority that focuses on sisterhood and supporting the local community. The organization helps support Thistle Farms, serves New Hope Academy, and works with Grace Works. Martin attends Brentwood United Methodist Church.

Martin will be attending Ole Miss in the Fall of 2017. Being passionate about science and sports, she plans to pursue a degree in sports medicine.