ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Alex Reynolds

Senior / Baseball

Senior Alex Reynolds, son of Laura and Shawn Reynolds, was a pitcher this season for the Brentwood Academy Varsity Baseball team.

Reynolds started playing baseball when he was four years old. He would attend his older brother’s baseball games and it wasn’t long before he wanted to be out on the field playing too.

Reynolds has been on the Varsity team at BA for the past three years. He also played on travel teams with the Tennessee Ravens and the Middle Tennessee Outlaws.

Reynolds feels that his best games are when he is able to hold their opponent and give his team a great chance to win.

His goal at the start of the year, as well as his inspiration to train, was to get back to the State Championship that the Eagles fell short of last year. Reynolds made all of his hard work pay off when BA won the Division II-AA Championship in May. The win was an unbelievable and exciting way to end his high school baseball career.

Reynolds loves how his sport gives all the players a chance and it’s up to the players to push and prove themselves on the field. “You have to get all the outs required.” He said. “There isn’t a way to run the clock out. You have to give everyone their chance.”

Playing baseball has taught Reynolds how to persevere and be a better friend. Being a highly competitive person, he learned to give others a break and be a better sportsman by being calmer with his spirited desire to win.

When it comes to role models, Reynolds looks to a friend of the family and old coach, Kent Bottenfield. Bottenfield never gave up on his dreams and pursued them until he became a major league pitcher. He set an example that Reynolds admires and learned from.

Reynolds attends Christ Community Church. In his spare time, he enjoys playing water sports and boating with friends at Tims Ford Lake. Being passionate about baseball and family, Reynolds will be pursuing a career path that leads him to work for a sports franchise.