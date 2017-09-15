ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Alex Cobb

Senior

Alex Cobb, son of Peter and Susan Cobb, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the golf team.

He has been playing since he was 12 years old when his father would take him golfing on family vacations. His father has been playing since he was in high school and continues to play to this day.

One of his greatest accomplishments so far was when he shot a -1 at Harpeth Hills. This means that he came in under par by one shot, and this is only with the first match of the season under his belt.

One of his favorite parts of playing golf is its unpredictability.

“Every single you go to play, you’re never going to have the same scenario. Every shot is different and requires something else,” Cobb said.

Cobb’s role model is Jordan Spieth. Spieth is a professional golfer. “He’s only 22 years old and has three major championships,” Cobb said. That is one of many reasons why he looks up to him.

Outside of golf, he is involved with several different organizations including Youth Legislation, Preston Taylor Ministries and Model UN.

Model UN is one of his favorite things to participate in.

“Basically you make a bill for any country in the whole world and you analyze why that country is struggling… and you present it to everybody and they grade you based on your argument… If you make it to the big assembly, they vote on you and your bill will be passed,” he said.

He says that Model UN has helped him with his problem solving skills and public speaking.

In the fall, Cobb will be heading to The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Last year at the regional golf tournament, Cobb played well and got in touch UTC’s golf coach. Later on, he visited the school, really liked it and decided to officially commit. Eventually, he would like to pursue becoming a professional golfer.