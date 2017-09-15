ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Halli Henninger

Senior

Hall Henninger, daughter of Hal and Elizabeth Henninger, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the girls volleyball team.

She has been playing since the age of ten. When asked what prompted her to start, she said, “it was the only sport none of my siblings played.” Luckily, she loved the game and wanted to keep playing.

Now, she plays the position of middle blocker. This position is exclusively on the front row of the court. In this position, she has the change to get to every block and play offense.

One of her favorite memories so far in the year was when the team played Brentwood High School. Although her team lost, Henninger said it was so fun because Brentwood High is “known for being state champs” and they were able to knock them down a game.

Henninger says that she “loves the competition that comes with volleyball” and the friendships she has made over the years.

When asked what inspires her to train and compete, she said it is her teammates.

“My teammates inspire me to work hard. This year as a team loaded with seniors we have big goals. It is also very satisfying to see hard work pay off,” she said.

Off the court, Henninger is an Fellowship of Christian Athletes officer and attends YoungLife and Homeless Club. She is also passionate about mission trips. She has been to Haiti two years in a row in service of the people there and will be going to Jamaica this year for mission work.

After graduating, she is committed to play volleyball at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. There, she hopes to pursue a degree in communications.