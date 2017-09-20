ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Coleman Jones

Senior

Coleman Jones, son of Ron and Candace Jones, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the golf team.

Jones has been playing since he was two or three years old. According to Jones, he grew up surround by golf. He grew up in a country club and his father also plays.

One thing that he loves about the sport is the mental and physical toughness that it requires. He said, “In golf, if you get mad, all it does is make you worse or puts pressure on you… you want to be as loose as possible. It’s kind of a reverse mentality… that’s what makes it so interesting.”

From this mental effort that golf requires, Jones says he has really had to learn to stay calm and be patient.

When training and competing, Jones says his desire to live up to his potential is what keeps him motivated.

He is also motivated and inspired by his role model, Arnold Palmer. Palmer is one of the most famous and talented professional golfers of the century. Jones admires him not only because of his talent, but because of his humble attitude and humanitarian efforts, such as starting a children’s hospital.

“He was one of the first golfers to appreciate fans. He makes sure his signature is legible because he wants his fans to remember him and he handwrites letters back to fans,” Jones said.

Outside of golfing, Jones also enjoys playing tennis, attending YoungLife and watching shows on Netflix.

After graduating this May, he will be attending Belmont. He will play golf there and hopes to continue playing after college, professionally. If he does not go pro, he said he thinks he would like to teach or become a club professional.