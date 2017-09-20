ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Nolyn Bartholomew

Freshman

Nolyn Bartholomew, daughter of Shelly and Will Bartholomew, is a freshman at Brentwood Academy and a member of the girls soccer team.

She plays the position of forward.

Bartholomew has been playing soccer since she was six years old. She said that her parents signed her up for a recreational league team. She started as a goalie, following in the footsteps of her mother, who played goalie in high school.

In fifth grade, she started learning more about competitive teams, such as the TSC Club Team. She saw that it was more serious and decided that it was something she wanted to pursue so she could become even better.

One of her favorite things about soccer is the competition. She also values the team aspect of the game and how you can rely on each other for support.

Her role model and reason for training as hard as she does is her father.

“My dad has always told me that training makes you better which has inspired me enough to enjoy playing.” She added, “I love competition, especially battling for the ball.”

Outside of soccer, Bartholomew really enjoys attending YoungLife and participating on the school debate team. She also loves singing.

After graduating, she hopes to attend either Stanford or Virginia. There, she would like to play pro soccer, but she said if that does not work out, she would like to be a physical therapist.