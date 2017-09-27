ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Meredith Helton

Senior

Meredith Helton, daughter of Michael and Melissa Helton, is a senior at Brentwood Academy and a member of the varsity cross country and track teams.

Helton comes from a family full of runners. Both of her parents run and all of her siblings do, too. She fondly remembers going to her older sister’s cross country meets and said that running has become a “lifelong passion” of hers. She started running in the sixth grade and said she did her first race at a ten minute pace. A lot has changed since then.

Now, she is a TSSAA State Champion with a time of 18:29 in cross country and a 10:55 in the 3200 for track. She also came in second in the state for the 1600.

Helton said “it takes a special kind of person to love running; we willingly embrace the pain.” She embraces the pain because of how much she cares about the sport. She loves “the races, the competitors, the submersion in nature, her teammates and coaches.”

She said the biggest lesson she has learned from cross country and track is how to remain humble.

“Running has presented me with a challenge… how to remain humble when the world praises your accomplishments.” She added, “After cross country state last year I actually struggled, but running has brought me closer to Christ because He has blessed me in countless ways.”

She looks to her teammates for support and motivation when training and competing. She also thanks her family for motivating her before big races.

Outside of running, Helton enjoys being an officer for Fellowship of Christian Athletes and playing the flute. She also loves being around her family members who she calls her “closest friends.”

As far as where she will go after finishing up at BA, the choices are endless. She recently visited Wake Forest University and loved it. Up next, she will look at The College of William & Mary, Bucknell University and the University of Alabama.