ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood Academy

Emerson Brown

Sophomore / Cheerleading

Sophomore, Emerson Brown, daughter of Jamie and Hoffman Brown, is a member of the Brentwood Academy Cheerleading team.

Brown began her journey in cheerleading when she started tumbling and gymnastic lessons at a very young age. In 6th grade she joined a competitive cheer team and she cheered with Grassland Athletic Association located near Fieldstone Farms in Franklin. Today, she cheers for the football team and the competitive cheer team at Brentwood Academy.

Brown loves the team aspect of cheer. Her heart has always been a part of cheer and she loves the friendships and feeling of family she’s developed with other girls on the teams she has cheered with. She’s learned how important it is to do your best in all situations and regardless of the circumstances. So long as you bring your best, she believes, it doesn’t matter how you perform; you know you’ve done all that you could.

Bringing her best to cheer helps inspire her to train and compete. She also enjoys performing in front of others and on stage. Being part of a sport that has drastically changed over the years is important to her. She loves being part of a team that shows others how much cheering has changed through the years. They are no longer “girls waving pompoms” anymore, but true athletes that use their minds and bodies to succeed in their sport.

Brown is inspired in life by her Mom who has been a constant source of encouragement. Her Mom reminds her constantly that all God wants is for you to try your best and it is a sentiment that Brown carries with her in everything that she does.

In addition to cheer, Brown is a member of the Track and Field team, specializing in 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, and the 4 x 4 relay. She began track and field in the 6th grade. She loves how cheering gives her the benefit of being on a team but also how track and field lets her compete as individual while being part of a larger team.

Outside of school, Brown attends Fellowship Bible church and participates in Young Life Capernum, a youth group that helps with special needs children at Williamson County Schools. When she has free time, she likes to play board and card games with family and friends.

As a fan of the SEC, Brown hopes to attend a college in the SEC, but with two years until graduation she has plenty of time to figure out which school will best suit her goals. She is interested in becoming a primary or special needs teacher.