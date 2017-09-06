ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Carson Shacklett

Senior

Carson Shacklett, son of Lisa and Casey Shacklett, is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the varsity football team. He is the quarterback for the team.

His biggest accomplishments in the game are when he played at Cane Ridge and had 236 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Shacklett began playing the game at the young age of five for the Brentwood Blaze. His favorite part of the sport is the camaraderie he has with his teammates.

Of all the things he has learned while playing the game, the biggest lesson is perseverance. He said, “When you get knocked down in life you have to get back up and attack the situation.”

Shacklett says that being able to proudly wear his school colors and winning games for the student body and community is what keeps him inspired to play. He noted that his father is also a huge inspiration for him.

Coach Ron Crawford said, “Carson Shacklett is an incredible teammate that brings out the best in others. He is highly competitive and easy to coach. We are blessed to have him leading our team.”

Shacklett is also a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and plays baseball for the school.

Outside of school, he enjoys fishing and attending church life groups through his church, Brentwood Baptist.

After graduating, he would like to continue playing football for a college team and then have a career in sports management.