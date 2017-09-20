ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Trenton Johnson

Junior

Trenton Johnson, son of Joe and Becky Johnson is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the golf team.

Johnson has achieved a lot in his time as a golfer, including playing in the U.S. Junior as well as the Nike Junior Invitational. His season average is a 34.75.

He became interested in the sport when he was very young. His father plays golf and took him out to the course to see if he would like it, and he did.

When asked what inspires him to train and compete, Johnson said, “Golf is a never ending sport. You set one goal, achieve it, then set another one. That’s what I try to do. Also seeing the professionals play gives me a boost.”

His role model is arguably the best golf professional in the world, Tiger Woods. He looks up to him for inspiration and the motivation to keep getting better.

Brentwood Golf Coach, Bud Robison said, “Trenton has a genuine talent that he has complimented with an outstanding work ethic. Of the golfers I have taught or coached, he has the most natural feel for the game. I know professionals that would give anything they had for his short game. I expect Trenton to accomplish some amazing things in the future.”

Although he does not know where he would like to attend college just yet, Johnson says that he plans to play on the golf team wherever he ends up. After finishing college, he hopes to go professional.