ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Gigi Powers

Sophomore

Gigi Powers, daughter of James and Laura Powers, is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and a member of the golf team.

Powers cites her best highlight on the team as the time that she “shot a 38 at a four-way match with two back-to-back birdies to beat three teams.”

She got started in the sport due to her grandfather’s love of the game. She said that he took her to the golf course one day a few summers ago where he taught her how to do a flop shot. She said from that moment, she was intrigued and quickly began playing seriously. She said she has “been obsessed” ever since.

When asked what inspires her to train or compete, she said the future inspires her to do well now.

“My goal of playing for the Stanford Women’s Golf Team is what inspires me to work hard and practice every opportunity I get,” Powers said.

Her biggest inspiration and role model is Michelle Wire, a professional golfer. She said she respects her because of her skill for the game and how kindly and respectfully she treats everyone around her.

Brentwood Golf Coach, Bud Robison said, “Gigi established goals for her game and career a long time ago. She has a laser-like focus and is determined to succeed. She will be one of the strongest players in our District with lots of tournament experience. Look for the name Gigi Powers in the future, it will be at the top of the leaderboard.”

After graduating in a few years from Brentwood High, Powers is aiming to go to Stanford University and play for the women’s golf team.