ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Mac Anderton

Senior

Mac Anderton, son of Robin and Michelle Anderton, is a senior at Brentwood high school and member of the varsity football team.

Anderton said he became interested in playing football after he was watching it on TV. He asked his parents if he could try it.

One of his favorite memories on the team is when he got an interception in a game against Cain Ridge.

When asked what pushes him to keep training and competing, he said, “I just want to push myself in something other than school and be the best me I can be.”

Two of his biggest role models are as parents. He said that this is because they are hard workers, and both show great signs of how to act as an adult. He hopes to one day be like both of them and comes to them for guidance often.

Ron Crawford, the varsity football coach at Brentwood, said of Anderton, “Mac is a quiet leader that is a loyal teammate. He is a senior starter that has worked hard to earn his starting spot. Matt has the work ethic that coaches want to see in their players. In our game against Stewarts Creek, he had five tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.”

After graduation, Anderton hopes to attend the university of Alabama to pursue a degree to become an orthopedic surgeon.