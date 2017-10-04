ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Drew Howard

Drew Howard, son of Todd and Stacey Howard, is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the boys golf team.

So far this season, he tied for 4th place in Districts and won regionals by shooting a 2 under 70 at Greystone Golf Club.

He started golfing by following in his father’s footsteps. According to Howard, his father was a scratch golfer and introduced him to the sport at a very young age.

When asked what drives him to train and compete, he said, “I’m really driven by my competitive nature. I am always mad when I lose and I try to avoid that as much as possible.”

One of his role models is Phil Mickelson, a professional golfer. He said he admires his love for his fans and his great sportsmanship.

Howard’s coach said of him, “Drew Howard is a golfer. It’s what he does; he plays golf, and he plays well. Drew proved his ability by winning the Region 6 Championship at Greystone Golf Club qualifying for next week’s State Championship. My prediction is a run at the State individual title. Drew will continue to win tournaments and put his name in the BHS record book. He has the work ethic and talent to go far.”

As far as college, he aspires to play D1 golf wherever he ends up.