ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Garrett Joiner

Senior

Garrett Joiner, daughter of Mary Beth and Jay Joiner, is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the varsity girls volleyball team.

She plays the positions of outside and right side hitter.

Some of her highlights since playing for Brentwood include being a three-time state champion, State MVP her sophomore year, making it to All-District her freshman, sophomore and junior years and being a finalist for Sophomore and Junior of the Year.

Joiner grew up watching her sister and cousin play volleyball and attend tournaments for school. She said she knew that she wanted to do the same.

Her love of the game and the thought of receiving a scholarship to play in college keep her motivated and focused when competing and training.

Brentwood’s head volleyball coach, Coach Campbell, said of Joiner:

Garrett is an exemplary student that has always expressed the upmost respect for academics while striving and succeeding at becoming a student leader and decorated athlete within our school body. Whether it is in the classroom or on the court, Garrett exemplifies the Brentwood High School definition of integrity and excellence. She is a student who enjoys learning and is constantly pushing herself to achieve the highest level of greatness possible. As an athlete, she is a ferrous competitor who thrives in competitive situations while presenting a steadfast leadership example for her teammates. Garrett Joiner is the definition of athletic excellence, academic achievement, and exemplary character.

Her biggest role model is her grandmother, Kay Thompson.

“She shows me constant love and positivity in life, and makes me want to be a better person,” Joiner said.

After graduating, she is committed to playing D1 volleyball at Purdue University.