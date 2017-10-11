ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Ravi Ramjee

Sophomore

Ravi Ramjee, son of Radhika and T. Ramjee, is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and a member of the boys cross country team.

He currently holds a time of 18:14:45 in the 5K.

Ramjee said he has always enjoyed running and would often participate in local 5K’s before he was ever a part of a team. He said a friend suggested that he join the cross country team over the summer, and so he did.

When asked what inspires him to train and compete, he said, “The factor that inspires me… are the athletes that are better than me. This provides a drive to train harder to achieve my goals.”

One of his biggest role models is Louis Zamperini, the 1932 2-mile Olympic runner. He said, “he represents the epitome of a hard-working, moral upstanding man.”

BHS cross country coach, Chris Duncan said of Ramjee, “Ravi sets the standard when it comes to being consistent and putting in the effort to what is needed day in and day out. In all his races, the coaches and his teammates can always count on him to be a consisten scorer and in the top five for the team. In practice, he leads his group and has been positive when even in the worse conditions.”

After graduating in a couple years, Ramjee plans to attend college and pursue a career in biomedicine.