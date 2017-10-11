ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Kaitlyn Vanderkolk

Freshman

Kaitlyn Vanderkolk, daughter of Colleen and Kevin Vanderkolk, is a freshman at Brentwood High School and a member of the varsity girls cross country team.

Her biggest season highlight so far was at the team’s race in Alabama where she ran under 20 minutes in a 5K and achieved a new personal best time.

She started running in seventh grade after her friend and fellow runner, Bronwyn, persuaded her to try out for the track team. After a year running track, she tried out for cross country as well.

When asked what inspires her to train and compete, she said, “to work hard and try to be the best runner I can be for my team.”

Her role models are her current coaches, Coach Duncan, Baldwin and Pautienus. She said they are very “kind, encouraging and inspire us to work as a team.”

Coach Duncan said of Vanderkolk, “Kaitlyn is only a freshman but has the fight and talent that would lead you to believe otherwise. Like Ravi, she can always be counted on and has also been in the top five in all the races thus far. She brings to the team a whole new level of doing what is asked and making sure she helps by setting an example to her teammates. She has been a huge addition to this team so far and we are looking forward to what she and her teammates end up doing when it matters most.”

Although she is currently undecided about where she will attend college, she said she plans to run cross country and track wherever she goes.