ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

CJ Grissim

Senior

CJ Grissim, son of Leslie Grissim, is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the varsity football team.

He plays the position of linebacker and is the leads the team in number of tackles.

Grissim has been playing football since he was five years old and hasn’t put down the ball since. He said he’s “not sure why, but happy I did.”

When asked what inspires him to train and compete, he said it is his desire to be the best he can be with his given size.

One of his biggest role models and inspirations is his brother, Garrett. He said his brother showed him that with hard work, you can make anything happen.

Grissim’s coach, Ron Crawford said, “CJ Grissim is one of the best defensive players I have had in my 33 years of coaching football. He has amazing energy and is always ready to play. It doesn’t matter if it’s practice or a game, he gives his best every time.”

After graduating this year, Grissim plans to play college football and pursue a career in physical therapy.