ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Maddie Briggs

Senior

Maddie Briggs, daughter of Richard and Jeanne Briggs, is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the golf team.

In the most current season, the team made it to districts and regionals and Briggs beat her personal record.

When asked how she got her start in golf, she said that her parents introduced her to golf at the age of four with weekly lessons. She said, “Golf became a main focus of mine in eighth grade when I started golfing competitively. Since my sophomore year when I moved to Brentwood, I have grown as a person and a player.”

Growing up, Briggs’ father had the greatest impact on her golfing. She said he would always push her to be the best she could be and would come to all of her matches and practices. Briggs said she owes her dedication to training and competing to him.

“Ever since I was little he did everything and anything to make me the best. Golfing together is a great bonding experience for us,” she said.

She said that when it comes to performing her best, she owes it to her team.

“I wanted to get my team to state this season and that was my main goal, which is what drove me to perform my best this season. The BHS golf team has a very special bond and we all encourage each other,” Briggs said.

Two of her biggest role models are Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia. She said, “When I was little my parents would take me to golf tournaments where Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia would play.”

Briggs describes herself as detail oriented, determined, outgoing, caring and friendly.

Her golf coach, Bud Robison, echoed her sentiment.

“As the only senior on the team, players naturally gravitate to Maddie for guidance and inspiration. Through her own hard work and enthusiasm, she has become a leader mainly by example. I expect Maddie to excel in all of her future endeavors,” Robison said.

After she finishes at BHS this year, she would like to go to one of her top three college choices, all of which she has been accepted into; University of Mississippi, University Arkansas and University of Alabama. She is currently undecided on her major, but said she would like to pursue a career in either engineering, advertising or pre-med.