ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Lily Hubbard

Senior

Lily Hubbard, daughter of Michael and Angela Hubbard, is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the varsity cheer team.

She is a main base for the team.

Because the cheer season has just started, the team has not had much time to accumulate a lot of accolades. However, this summer, at UCA the entire team received superior ribbons and was named best team.

She got her start in cheerleading through the channel of gymnastics. She was a gymnast from the ages of 8 to 13. In eighth grade, she joined a competitive cheer team and in high school, tried out for Sideline. Sideline is a competitive cheer organization.

When asked what inspires her to train and compete, she said it is her team.

“I like to see our team grow throughout the year and I always say, ‘do it for the girl next to you,’” Hubbard said.

One of her greatest role models is her mother, Angela because of her strength. Hubbard said she has seen her mother come out on top of many difficult situations and aspires to be more like her.

BHS Varsity cheerleading coach, Amanda Bisack said of her, “Lily has been a dedicated cheerleader for BHS since her freshman year and serves as a senior captain this year. She is extremely talented, creative, compassionate and always works hard. She is an asset to our team and she will be missed a great deal when she graduates this spring.”

After finishing at BHS, she would like to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.