ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Cole Mabry

Senior

Cole Mabry, son of Jeff and Rachel Mabry, is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the varsity football team.

He plays the position of offensive tackle for the team and averages 8 blocks per week.

He started playing football at a young age when he joined a YMCA flag football team and has not stopped playing ever since.

When asked what inspires him to train and compete, he simply stated, “I hate to lose.”

BHS Varsity football coach, Ron Crawford said, “Cole is an amazing athlete due to his size and the hard work he puts in to develop his skills as an offensive lineman. He is the most gifted offensive lineman I have coached since Lucas Patrick, who now plays for the Green Bay Packers. He brings his best to ever game. We hate to lose him next year, but Notre Dame will be lucky to have him.”

One of Mabry’s biggest role models and influences is his father, Jeff. He said that his father sets a great example that he really admires and tries to follow.

After graduating, he plans to attend The University of Notre Dame.