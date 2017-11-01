ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Connor Greer

Freshman

Connor Greer, son of Nicole and Stephen Greer, is a freshman at Brentwood High School and a member of the varsity boys cross country team.

As a freshman, he has finished first for Brentwood and made the varsity team, something many are not able to accomplish.

Greer was not always a runner. For a long time, he devoted his time to soccer. Only in middle school did he decided to try out of cross country.

When asked what inspires him to train and compete, he said “to get better, push myself to the limits.” He added, “I want to be the best and maybe get a college scholarship.”

One of his biggest role models is Eliud Kipchoge, a Kenyan long distance runner and Olympic gold medalist. He admires how hard he works and said, “he is the fastest man ever.”

Greer’s cross country coach said of him, “Connor is a huge addition to this year’s BHS cross country team. He has the will and the heart of three runners combined. He works so hard and has been an impact by being in the top five races so far. Connor is an example to his peers and yet he is only a freshman. BHS is lucky to have Connor.”

Although only a freshman, Greer said that his ultimate dream would be to run cross country in college, wherever he chooses to go.