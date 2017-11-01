ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Addie Puskar

Senior

Addie Puskar, daughter of Chip and Patty Puskar, is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the varsity girls soccer team.

She plays the position of center back and defensive midfield for the team.

Puskar was named the most valuable defensive player for the second year and made the All District team for the fourth year in a row.

She started playing soccer when she was younger and living in California. She said, “We lived by a park where there was recreation soccer. I watched my brother and sister play when I was very young and began playing when I was six years old.”

When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said it is all due to her teammates.

“This past summer my team won the U.S. Youth National Championship and so I really saw what hard work and determination can lead to. My former and current teammates inspire me during practice to continue to improve,” Puskar said.

Her biggest role models and inspirations are her parents, Patty and Chip.

“They show me how to go into everything with a positive attitude and be thankful for every opportunity,” Puskar said.

Puskar’s coach Kersta Mello said, “Addie has served as an essential part of our back line and varsity team for the past four seasons. She’s one of our senior captains this year and leads very well both on and off the field and in the classroom.”

She is committed to playing Division I soccer at William & Mary next year and plans to pursue a degree in business. After finishing college, she said she would like to eventually work in the sport entertainment field.