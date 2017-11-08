ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Luke Markham

Senior

Luke Markham, son of Mindy and Larry Markham, is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the bowling team.

He is a started for the team. His season high score is 222.

Markham got his start in bowling after a friend encouraged him to try out.

When asked what inspires him to train and compete he said, “Justin and the need to be better than everyone else.”

One of his biggest role models is Jesper Svensson, a professional ten-pin bowler from Sweden. He has found similarities between Svensson and himself and looks to him for inspiration.

“He’s a two-handed leftie like me,” he said.

BHS Bowling coach, Jessica Crosby said, “Luke is a great leader on the team. He always uses his positivity to motivate his teammates. Luke has improved greatly each year he has been on the bowling team. His teammates always look to him for advice on how to do better.”

After graduating from BHS, he plans to attend the University of Arkansas to pursue a degree in crop science. Eventually, he plans to have a career in crop consulting for Helena.