ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Molly Austin

Freshman

Molly Austin, daughter of Shane and Becky Austin, is a freshman at Brentwood High School and a member of the bowling team.

Of her bowling accomplishments, she said moving from 13th place to third is one she is the most proud of.

She got her start in bowling after following in her brother’s footsteps.

“My brother Ben was on the team last year and I wanted to join him,” she said.

When asked what inspires her to train and compete, she gave a straightforward, competitive answer.

“I like winning and I wanted to move up on the team,” she said.

Although she does not have one specific role model, she said she looks up to the numerous strong women that she has in her life.

BHS Bowling Coach, Jessica Crosby said, “Even though Molly is a rookie, she has great maturity on the lanes. Molly is always going above and beyond by practicing more than the required amount. She is always thoughtful each time she throws the ball, and she always looks at her scores as a way to get better.”

Although only a freshman, Austin sees herself pursuing a career as an optometrist.