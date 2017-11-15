ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Logan Eggleston

Junior

Logan Eggleston, daughter of Lori and Stan Eggleston, is a junior at Brentwood High School and a member of the girls volleyball team.

She plays the position of six-rotation outside hitter for the team.

This past season, Logan led the Lady Bruins to a 36-8 record, the District 12 AAA District Championship, the AAA Region Championship and the AAA State Championship. Eggleston was named the District 11-AAA tournament MVP, the Region 6-AAA tournament MVP and the AAA State Tournament MVP.

Eggleston started out playing both basketball and volleyball in middle school. But she said, “once I realized volleyball was such a complex game, I was sol. I love it!”

When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said, “I want to compete at a high level in college and play in the Olympics. I want to win a NCAA Division I National Championship as a longhorn.”

One of her biggest role models and influences is National volleyball player, Lauren Carlini.

“She has the best work ethic and focuses so much on the sport,” Eggleston said.

After graduating from BHS, she is committed to playing at the University of Texas. After that, she plans to play volleyball overseas and pursue a degree in business.