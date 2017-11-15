ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Blake Myers

Senior

Blake Myers, son of Brad and Julie Myers, is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the varsity football team.

He plays on the defensive line for the team and has had three sacks and 47 tackles this season.

Myers started playing football in seventh grade when he said he was just “looking for something to do.” Soon after that, he realized that he wanted to pursue the sport.

When asked what inspires him to train and compete, he said that always getting better and working towards a win keeps him moving forward.

His two biggest role models and inspirations are his parents, Brad and Julie. He said he really admires them because of their intelligence and how hard they always work.

After graduating from BHS, Myers plans to play college football and pursue a career in the sports and fitness industry.