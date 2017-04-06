ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Jillian Johnson

Senior / Cheer

Senior Jilli an Johnson, daughter of Glenna and Steve Johnson, is a member of the Brentwood High School Wrestling Cheer team.

Johnson began dancing as a young child and after an injury decided to switch to wrestling cheer in 6th grade. With cousins involved in wrestling and being around it her whole life, she found the transition an easy one to make. Loving the sport of wrestling helped her take on the responsibilities that came with being part of the team. Today, as a senior, she is a co-captain for the team and is in charge of the team’s workouts; a position she truly enjoys. She won the wrestling “Dream Team” Award for her support of the sport.

Wrestling Cheer Coach Rebecca Roa said, “For four years Jillian has been a treasure of the wrestling cheerleaders. She began her freshman year on the team with an eagerness to simply be a part of something Brentwood so she could contribute and belong. Ending her senior year, she blossomed into someone ready to lead others to do the same. She lead many workouts and taught newer girls cheers. Jillian wanted others to have that same feeling of belonging to something at school. Without hesitation, she volunteers for any need the team has. Wrestling cheerleaders don’t simply cheer. The girls also run tournaments, keeping score. Their job is to record what the referee calls. With the fast pace and complexity of wrestling, that can be difficult. When there is an error or confusion what is recorded is essential to settling disputes. Her focus and ability has become infamous throughout the state among other teams and referees. When referees recognize Jillian’s face on the other side of the table they know she will do a good job and they can continue doing theirs with confidence. Jillian will be missed after she graduates. Her future school will be lucky to have her.”

Johnson loves the relationships that she has developed with her teammates over the years. To her, they are sisters and their friendships will be lifelong. From wrestling cheer, she’s learned that hard work pays off especially when you are trying to achieve a specific goal. Johnson loves the idea of improving and reaching her goals. With those thoughts in mind, she pushes herself to train and help other cheerleaders, wrestlers, coaches, and referees. Her favorite activity is helping to keep score at tournaments and helping wherever she can.

In addition to being a wrestling cheerleader, Johnson is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Outside of school, she has started to dance again and enjoys teaching dance to kindergartners. She attends Woodmont Hills Church of Christ and is an active babysitter. She enjoys being surrounded by little kids.

Johnson plans to attend Lipscomb University where she will study primary education.