ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Isaac Asselin

Junior / Wrestling

Junior Isaac Asselin, son of Lisa and Marco Asselin, is a member of the Brentwood High School Wrestling team.

Asselin was fourteen when he decided to follow his Dad’s advice and give wrestling a try. Although he found it difficult during his first year of wrestling, he stuck with it and found that endurance pays off. Today, he wrestles in the 132 pound weight division. He ended the season on a great note making it through regionals and into the state tournament.

Head wresting coach and math teacher Joe Blair said, “Isaac is one of the hardest workers on the team and that hard work paid off with a great finish to the season. He went into the regional tournament seeded 4th and finished in 3rd place, qualifying for the state tournament for the first time. He then went 2-2 in the state tournament. Isaac is a very disciplined, self-motivated young man and we’re glad he’s in our program.”

Asselin loves how wrestling “is a test of the work, effort, and time you spend to get better.” He loves how it’s a one-on-one match of skill and strength between two people. He’s encouraged to train and compete by his family and the desire to set an example for his younger brothers and sister. Being a role model as a hardworking, self-motivated person inspires him to improve those skills and aspects within himself every day. He has learned discipline and commitment from wrestling.

In addition to wrestling, Asselin is a rugby player with the Harpeth Harlequins. Asselin loves contacts sports and how the two sports he plays complement one another. In wrestling, he knows the benefit of one-on-one competition supported by a team and in rugby he appreciates being part of a team and working together for a common purpose and goal.

Asselin looks to his Mom for inspiration and as a role model in life. She “has been an excellent role model”, he said. “She has been a hard worker since her youth and she has a great personality while keeping a good character towards everyone.”

Outside of school, Asselin attends Bethel Community Church and is involved with the youth group, Young Life. He enjoys volunteering at his church and helping with local charities. In his spare time he likes to read, go to the YMCA, and spend time with his friends and family.

Asselin hopes to attend the Naval Academy. He would like to become an engineer.