ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Audrey Brooks

Senior

Audrey Brooks, daughter of Karla and Phillip Brooks, is a senior at Brentwood High school and their pick for this week’s athlete of the week.

Brooks is a member of the Varsity cheer team. She is one of the three captains of the team and a main base.

She said that her favorite game she has ever cheered was the 2016 state quarterfinal where the football team went on to beat Centennial. Her favorite competition was the 2015 region competition where the Brentwood cheer team defeated Centennial.

Brooks was only 11, going into the seventh grade, when she started cheering. She said she attended a cheer clinic at school and “was very inspired to try out.”

Her favorite part of the sport is the bond that she has been able to form with her teammates. She also loves cheering on a sports team at an exciting game and “how you can unite the whole school while doing something you love.”

One of the biggest lessons Brooks has learned from cheering is the ability to fail. She said she now knows that it is okay to fail sometimes. She also has realized that her team has become her family, something that is invaluable to her.

Cheer coach, Amanda Bisack, said of Brooks, “She is a positive, enthusiastic, and encouraging teammate and an excellent role model and ambassador for BHS in the community!”

Brooks role model is her mother, Karla. She said, “She is so kindhearted and loving. She never gives up on me and she is constantly encouraging me to do my best. I love her and she is my best friend.”

Outside of cheer, Brooks has several other passions and interests at school. She is involved in YoungLife, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Best Buddies program. She is also a member of National Honor Society.

When she’s not in school, she enjoys spending time with friends and attending youth group at her church.

After graduation, she hopes to attend either Samford, The University of Tennessee at Knoxville or Baylor University. She plans to become a special education teacher.