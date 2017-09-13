ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Kevin Frost

Kevin Frost, son of Chris and Debbie Frost, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the cross country team.

His personal best is 16:44 in a 5K. He jokes that his best records this season so far are “basking on the track and frolicking with my teammates.”

Frost began running in sixth grade when Ranger Turner convinced him to join the team and he has been doing it ever since.

When asked what inspires him to train and compete, he said, “I am never completely satisfied with how I perform. Constant growth and improvement is what I always strive for.”

He cites his role model as his teammate and friend, Brock Bennett. Bennett pushes him to do his best.

Peter Mueller is the Cross Country and Track & Field coach. He praised Frost for his hard work and leadership:

“After putting in a strong summer with lots of miles, it’s no surprise that Kevin is off to a great start so far this cross country season. He has finished first for Ravenwood at both of our meets, including a top 20 overall finish at the Voyles Classic in Smyrna… Kevin is an outstanding team captain, is enrolled in multiple AP classes, is an active member of several clubs at Ravenwood including Model UN, and has excellent taste in music,” Mueller said.

After graduating, he plans to attend college, although he is unsure of where he will go yet. He would like to pursue a degree in music or business.