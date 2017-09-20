ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Msgana Araya

Sophomore

Msgana Araya, daughter of Habtom and Azieb Araya, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High school and a member of the varsity cross country team.

Araya started running in 7th grade. She said that her mother noticed that she liked it, and encouraged her to join the team.

One of her favorite memories since beginning cross country is when she got a personal record at Voyles and the team came in first place.

When asked what inspires her to train hard and compete, she said, “I want to make the most of every day and climb up to the top, individually and as a team.” She added, “My parents are also inspiring because they encourage me nonstop.”

One of Araya’s biggest role models is Alex Rosen, another cross country runner on the team.

“She started at the bottom and worked so hard to get to the top where she is now. She always encourages me and pushes me past my limits,” Araya said.

Varsity cross country coach, Peter Mueller, praised Araya for her dedication and hardworking spirit.

“Usually when you suggest to a sprinter that he or she would be more successful pursuing distance running, you get strange looks and/or eye rolls. Msgana took this recommendation to heart, not only signing up to run cross country, but attending summer conditioning frequently and truly dedicating herself to the sport… I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes this summer and beyond,” Mueller said.

Although Araya still has two full years left at Ravenwood, she knows that she would like to attend Vanderbilt University. She hopes to run in college and pursue a degree in pediatrics.