ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Colin Alexander

Freshman

Colin Alexander, son of Keith and Lisa Alexander, is a freshman at Ravenwood High School and a member of the golf team.

Alexander fell in love with the sport as soon as he started it. He began by taking lessons and said he instantly “fell in love with the game” and knew he wanted to play golf for the rest of his life.

One of his best memories on the team so far was when he earned “number one bag on the team as a freshman” and won several matches as an individual.

As he continues to train and compete, he thinks about pushing himself to be the best he can.

“I want to be the best I can and I know I can achieve that by practicing and putting in the work,” Alexander said.

In the future, he wants to be on the PGA Tour and is setting goals now to achieve that.

His role models are all of the young golfers that are currently on the PGA Tour. He looks up to them because he feels hopeful knowing that they have made this dream a reality.

Ravenwood golf coach, Tim Gillean, said of Alexander:

“Colin is an excellent golfer, ranked in top five golfers in Tennessee in his age group, and ranked in the top 40 nationally… I was blown away to see how pure his golf swing was. He’s got great form, and you can tell that he has a passion for the sport. He has been a huge help to our team, and I am really excited to see how far he goes this season. He definitely has a great chance at winning state.”

Although he is only a freshman, he has specific plans already in place for his future after high school.

He said, “I want to go to a NCAA division one golf school, continue to win golf tournaments, and then I want to go to the Web.com Tour or another tour that will lead me to the PGA Tour where I have many goals to achieve.”