ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Sydney Dagostino

Junior

Sydney Dagostino, daughter of Krissy and Frank Dagostino, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the cheer team.

Dagostino got her start in the sport through a family connection. She said that she was very close to her cousin, Sarah, and has always looked up to her. She said that she started cheer so she could spend more time with her.

When asked what inspires her to cheer, she said, “While training, I think about how much hard work and effort everyone else is putting in so it makes me want to do my best for my team.”

Her role model is her cheer competition coach, Barbee Morgan. She said that Morgan always pushes her to do her best, but always helps her when she is struggling.

Ravenwood Cheer Coach, Rebecca Thiessen said that Dagostino’s “passion for RHS is unwavering, contagious and noticed by all.” She also said that she is so supportive, no matter the situation and is a great motivator for the cheer team.

After graduating, she would like to go to a university where she can continue her cheering career. She hopes to pursue a degree in business.