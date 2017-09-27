ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Darius Harper

Senior

Darius Harper, son of Nick and Danielle Harper, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the varsity football team.

He plays the position of defensive back for the team.

One could say that Harper was destined to play football from the beginning. He remembers wanting to play from a very young age because of his father, Nick Harper, who was a player in the NFL.

In the current season, which has just begun, Harper is proud of his team’s accomplishments and the one interception he has made so far.

His biggest role model is actually someone outside of the football arena, Lebron James.

“He is an all-time great player and a great citizen,” Harper said.

Ravenwood Football Coach, Matt Daniels, commented on Harper’s leadership and charisma.

“Darius Harper stepped up in a big way in the Battle of the Woods. The senior defensive back had an interception, several pass deflections and tackles to go along with a blocked FG return for a touchdown. Darius has been having fun playing football and that really showed Friday night,” Daniels said.

After finishing at Ravenwood this year, Harper would like to play D1 football and eventually make it to the NFL.