ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Kennedy Dickens

Junior

Kennedy Dickens, daughter of Troy and Sherri Dickens, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the varsity girls volleyball team.

This season, her hitting average is .367 and she has 42 aces. The team has also already accomplished two wins this year.

She started playing volleyball because someone in her family coached the sport. She was intrigued and said she “decided to give it a try.” Once she started, she knew she didn’t want to stop.

She said her teammates are the driving force behind her motivation to train and compete.

“My teammates inspire me because I love playing as a team and they are always there for me to push me.” She added, “My coaches are amazing as well.”

Dickens would also like to be able to play in college and says that this goal keeps her moving forward.

Her biggest role model is her mother, Sherri. She said this is because she never gave up on her dream of becoming a college athlete. This is something that Dickens admires, holds dear to her and is aiming for in her own future.

Abby West, head volleyball coach said, “Kennedy Dickens, Junior Middle Blocker, contributed significantly in her team’s wins over Centennial and Summit as well as leading her team to a Championship at the WillCo Tournament this past weekend. Kennedy has a combined hitting percentage of .570 and added 12 aces and 10 blocks to aid in her team’s 10 match winning streak.”

After graduating next year, she would like to play volleyball at the collegiate level. She hopes to pursue a career as an occupational therapist.