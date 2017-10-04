ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Cesar Medina

Junior

Cesar Medina, son of Cesar and Violet Medina, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the varsity football team.

He plays the position of linebacker for the team

So far this season, he has completed four interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

He started playing as many young ones do in Brentwood, for the Brentwood Blaze in third grade.

He says that pushing himself to do his best is what drives him to train harder and compete at his highest ability.

His biggest role models are his parents, Cesar and Violet. He said that their guidance is what he admires most.

“They always show me the right path to go in life,” he said.

Medina not describes himself not only as a good athlete, equally as important, a great friend.

Head football coach at Ravenwood, Matt Daniels said of Medina, “Over the last week, Cesar has three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack. He has continued to work to improve and it has shown over the last two games. He’s always smiling and having a good time and it inspires his teammates to have fun as well.”

After graduating from Ravenwood, he would like to attend the University of Tennessee at Knoxville or the University of California, Los Angeles to study biology.