ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Kyle Hanfland

Junior

Kyle Hanfland, son of Sherri and Mark Hanfland, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the golf team.

One of his greatest accomplishments was winning the District Tournament with a 71 in a playoff.

He got his start golfing when he was very young when his father, who also golfs, would take him out on the course.

He says that most of his motivation for training and becoming a better golfer comes from within. He said his “personal drive to succeed and compete well” is what keeps him moving forward.

His role model is Justin Thomas, a professional golfer on the PGA Tour. He looks up to him because of his constant drive for self-improvement and improving his golf game.

Hanfland describes himself as driven, competitive and grounded.

Hanfland’s golf coach, Tim Gillean, said of him, “Kyle Hanfland is a great golfer. He has a fast swing, allowing him to send the ball pretty far. He had an awesome season this year, averaging 37 during the regular season and winning districts with a low round of 71. [He] has been a great asset and friend to the team and I’ve really enjoyed coaching him.”

After finishing up at Ravenwood, he says he would like to continue playing golf in college, no matter where he ends up.