ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Olivia Derr

Junior

Olivia Derr, daughter of Julie and Ron Derr, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the cross country and track teams.

She recently ran a new personal best time of 20:06 in a 5K, beating her previous time by one second. She said her goal this year is to break 20 seconds.

She got her start in the sport after years of doing gymnastics.

“Growing up, I was a very active kid. From a young age, I did competitive gymnastics all the way up until the summer after sixth grade, when I decided gymnastics wasn’t for me,” Derr said. “My parents made me do another sport, so I joined the cross country team in the fall of seventh grade and fell in love with running.”

When asked what inspires her to train and compete, she said, “I have been blessed with an amazing team to run with and seeing them get better inspires me to get better and work harder every day.” She also said that her internal desire to get better motivates her to keep going. Lastly, she said that gaining a closer relationship with God inspires her because she knows no matter what she is struggling with, he is right by her side.

Her role models are mother and father, Julie and Ron.

“My dad ran track in high school… My mom has been a runner for her entire life and has run in many marathons, including the Boston Marathon… The determination that both of my parents have to live a healthy, active lifestyle and their passion for everything they do are qualities that I cherish.

Ravenwood cross country and track coach, Peter Mueller said, “In 2016, Ravenwood’s girls cross country team was on a collision course with Dobyns Bennet, destined for an epic battle for the state title. Everyone wanted to be in the top 7 and be part of history. Going into the Trinity/ Valkyrie Invitational, Olivia Derr was the number eight girl on the team, but she ran her way into the top 7 that day and since then, her trajectory has been pointing straight up…. She is an extraordinary tactical racer who gets stronger as the race progresses.”

After finishing up at Ravenwood, Derr plans to attend college and pursue a degree in the medical field or environmental science.