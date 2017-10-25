ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Peyton King

Senior

Peyton King, daughter of Brooke and Bob King, is a senior at Ravenwood High School and the captain of the Dance Team.

In 2016, she was named a TSSAA State Champion, Top Elite Soloist at Starbound, Distinguished Young Woman of Music City 2018 and Distinguished Young Woman TN State Talent and Fitness Winner.

King got her start in dance from an influence that she had early on in her life.

“We had a very close family friend whose daughter danced and I looked up to her so much and wanted to be like her,” she said.

She soon after started at Stars Dance in Orlando, Florida where she then lived. Then she moved on to the Orlando Ballet. When her family moved to Nashville, she joined the Nashville Ballet.

When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said, “Knowing that dance is constantly evolving so there’s always something new to learn, plus if you can’t do it, there’s always someone else who can.”

One of her biggest role models is Paulina Macias “because she defies how people typically view dances.” King said that she exemplifies strength and power and is always adding new tricks into her dances that no one’s ever seen before, which she really admires.

Dance coach, Brittany Jackson said of King, “As a captain of the Ravenwood High School Dance Team, Peyton’s leadership and passion for both her school and teammates does not go unnoticed. Her energy and smile on sidelines are spectacular, while her dance capabilities on the floor are breathtaking.”

After finishing up her senior year, she plans to attend college and continue to dance there. She would also like to major in English Secondary Education. One day she hopes to be a high school English teacher and a dance coach.