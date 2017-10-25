ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Andrew Mason

Sophomore

Andrew Mason, son of Tiffany and Reginald Mason, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and a member of the football team.

He plays the positions of wide receiver and kick returner.

So far this season, he has had 15 catches, 200 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Mason got his start playing football at a very young age when he joined a YMCA flag football league. He also played for the Brentwood Blaze Youth League and continued to play from thereon out.

When asked what inspires him to train and compete he said that it is his desire to give his best for the team and help them win. He also describes himself as dedicated and caring.

One of his role models and influences is Van Jefferson, a Ravenwood High School alumni and football player. Jefferson now plays for the University of Mississippi.

Ravenwood football coach, Matt Davis said, “The sophomore wide receiver earned Victory Bell honors during the Homecoming game for his fourth quarter surge. He made plays with his hands and feet and put the game away with a fourth quarter touchdown run. He stepped up at the time when the team needed him the most and executed when his number was called.”

Although he does not yet have a university picked out, he said he plans to play football or run track wherever he ends up.