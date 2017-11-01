ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Camille Spencer

Sophomore

Camille Spencer, daughter of Tim and Kim Spencer, is a sophomore at Ravenwood High School and a member of the girls volleyball team.

She plays the position of outside hitter for the team and in the most recent state finals, Spencer led with the most kills for Ravenwood.

She started playing volleyball after being intrigued by her friends who were already playing. She said she joined purely to see what it was like.

When asked what inspires her to train and compete, she said, “I’m a very competitive person. Ever since I was little I’ve always wanted to win and be the best version of myself.”

One of her biggest role models is her coach, Abbey West. She said that West is “always calm in chaos” and “one of her favorite coaches” she’s had her entire volleyball career.

West said of Spencer, “Camille was injured for half the regular season, but made an immediate impact upon her return. During the State Tournament this past week, Camille posted 72 digs, 77 kills and 10 blocks. Camille, along with others, led our team to the State Championship match where she contributed 17 digs and 17 kills.”

After finishing high school, Spencer plans to attend Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts where she will pursue a degree in physical therapy.